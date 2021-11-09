Banco BPM’s (BNCZF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNCZF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

BNCZF stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

