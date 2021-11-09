KeyCorp Comments on Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 27,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,885,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,759 shares of company stock worth $3,521,657 over the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

