Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) PT Raised to $72.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBA. OTR Global restated a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

