National Bank Financial Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$59.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.7951 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

