Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MRETF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.58.

Martinrea International stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

