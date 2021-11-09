Basic-Fit’s (BSFFF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Basic-Fit stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. Basic-Fit has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. It operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes, and online coach.

