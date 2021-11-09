Capital Product Partners L.P. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $277.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

