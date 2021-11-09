Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.12. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 320,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 59,693 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 215,886 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

