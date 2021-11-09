Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,719 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $178.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $189.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

