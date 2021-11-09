15,386 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.06% of Community Healthcare Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHCT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,946,000 after buying an additional 285,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,461,000 after buying an additional 232,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $9,784,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 63.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,765,000 after buying an additional 141,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,049,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCT opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 205.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

