34,714 Shares in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 34,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,676,000 after purchasing an additional 467,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,420,000 after purchasing an additional 184,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NYSE:AHH opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.78. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.86%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.