Amundi Makes New $555,000 Investment in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Amundi bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSM. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 142,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 523,697 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,415,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

