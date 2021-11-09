Amundi Invests $648,000 in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $29,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after buying an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $18,182,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $9,612,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems stock opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.