Amundi Makes New $416,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after buying an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 614,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 210,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

