Amundi Takes $339,000 Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALX. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alexander’s stock opened at $276.00 on Tuesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.20 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 125.35%.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.