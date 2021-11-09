Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Cut to $349.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $395.00 to $349.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MED stock opened at $219.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 12 month low of $154.89 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.73.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medifast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 33,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medifast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,411,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,396,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

