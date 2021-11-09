Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CSFB lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.92.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$42.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.57 billion and a PE ratio of -117.08. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$28.49 and a 52-week high of C$42.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 267 shares of company stock worth $9,662.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -688.52%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

