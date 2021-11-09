Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.90 Million Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $17,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Canon by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 458,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 116,144 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 182.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 149,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 96,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 84,955 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 324.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canon by 53.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 50,838 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.32. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

