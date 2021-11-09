Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 856,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 72,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.24. Cytosorbents Co. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

