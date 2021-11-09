The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCS opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $656.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.81. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCS. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

