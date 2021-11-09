Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,916 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $18,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,408 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 683,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 298,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of SNV stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,368 shares of company stock worth $3,815,580 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.