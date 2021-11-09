Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.17. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day moving average is $125.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

