Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 66.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 224.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,251.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 140,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $1,632,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $3,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

DADA stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.27. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

