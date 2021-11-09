Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,021 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Primerica were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $175.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.52. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.38 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

