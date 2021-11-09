Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 20,000 ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 122,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 348,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOP opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $351.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.78.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, Director Heidi Hagen bought 23,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Vieser acquired 100,000 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.