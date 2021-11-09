Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 41.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 118.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAL. Loop Capital raised their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $495,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,706 shares of company stock worth $1,558,056. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAL opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

