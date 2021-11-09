Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 721.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,489 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at $23,107,930.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,910 shares of company stock worth $32,615,195. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OSH opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.72. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

