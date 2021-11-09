Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 228.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 75.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,915,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 425.2% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 217.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at about $6,699,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 154.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,566,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $591,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,964,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,500 shares of company stock worth $34,321,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

