Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $130.88 on Monday. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $134.30.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

