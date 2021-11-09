Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.