Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $300.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CI. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.90.

CI stock opened at $218.16 on Monday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 8.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cigna by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after buying an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cigna by 26.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

