Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $300.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CI. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.90.
CI stock opened at $218.16 on Monday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 8.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cigna by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after buying an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cigna by 26.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
