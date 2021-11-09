Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.60.
Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $45.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
