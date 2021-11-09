Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.60.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $45.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.