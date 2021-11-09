TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Cut to “Sector Perform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Veritas Investment Research cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.47.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$62.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$61.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.36. TC Energy has a one year low of C$51.10 and a one year high of C$68.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. Insiders have sold a total of 11,465 shares of company stock valued at $712,789 over the last 90 days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

