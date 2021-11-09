Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Truist Securities

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN opened at $58.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $353,850.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,766 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.