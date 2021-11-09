Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PRA Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PRA Group by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PRA Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,792,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the period.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

