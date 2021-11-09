Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $270.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

