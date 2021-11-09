Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,893 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GBCI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.94. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.