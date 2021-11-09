GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,870 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,580 ($20.64) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,568.47 ($20.49).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,557.32 ($20.35) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,438.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,415.05. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,591 ($20.79). The company has a market capitalization of £78.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

