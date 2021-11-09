Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.33.

AMED opened at $182.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $137.82 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

