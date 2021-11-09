Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRE. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.50.

TSE MRE opened at C$10.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.56. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$10.31 and a 1 year high of C$16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$867.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.0799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

