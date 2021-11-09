Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qualys by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 954,570 shares of company stock worth $113,689,290. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $139.55 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.92. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.