Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Romeo Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $659.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

