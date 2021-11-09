MML Investors Services LLC Has $110,000 Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 19.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

