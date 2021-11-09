Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,924 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 72.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 217,588 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 57.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 158,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

NYSE RC opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

