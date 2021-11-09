Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) & HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Head to Head Comparison

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Maison Luxe and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthStream 0 4 2 0 2.33

HealthStream has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.17%. Given HealthStream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A HealthStream 2.81% 2.11% 1.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maison Luxe and HealthStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HealthStream $244.83 million 3.51 $14.09 million $0.23 118.40

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Summary

HealthStream beats Maison Luxe on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce. The Provider Solutions delivers software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment activities. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

