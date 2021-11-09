Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immunic were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMUX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Immunic by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 53.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391,501 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Immunic by 111.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 228,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Immunic by 41.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immunic by 57.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. Immunic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $260.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

