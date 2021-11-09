Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 46.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 157,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 140,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.