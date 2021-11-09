D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.28.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $92.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

