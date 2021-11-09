Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $102.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.21.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

