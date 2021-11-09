Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.43.

GOOS opened at $49.37 on Monday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $185,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Canada Goose by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $66,841,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 10.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,077,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

